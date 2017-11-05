Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATED: tornado watch expires
Sun, 11/05/2017 - 5:00pm | Tim Ditman

New 5:00 p.m.

The tornado watch has expired for all area counties.

**

New 3:37 p.m. Sunday:

The tornado watch has been trimmed to unclude just Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie counties.

**

New 2:24 p.m. Sunday:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Champaign County, southern Vermilion County, Douglas County and northern Edgar County until 3 p.m. Sunday.

**

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service said severe storms with hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible on Sunday. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

Comments

GLG wrote 7 hours 47 min ago

                          The National Service Weather Radio for Champaign 

                          is out of service  acording to the NWS website.