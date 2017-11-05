UPDATED: tornado watch expires

New 5:00 p.m.



The tornado watch has expired for all area counties.



**



New 3:37 p.m. Sunday:



The tornado watch has been trimmed to unclude just Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie counties.



**



New 2:24 p.m. Sunday:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Champaign County, southern Vermilion County, Douglas County and northern Edgar County until 3 p.m. Sunday.



**



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.



The weather service said severe storms with hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible on Sunday. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for central and southeast Illinois. Also potential for hail and damaging winds. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/ohB2Y0sip5 — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 5, 2017