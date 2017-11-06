Decades-long project to connect Lincoln Avenue and Olympian Drive is done

Hear from the mayors of Champaign and Urbana Tuesday at 4:20 on WDWS.



Local officials said it took a lot of hard work, meetings and discussions, but about two decades later, the plan of having Olympian Drive and Lincoln Avenue connect north of Urbana is a reality.



Urbana, Champaign and Champaign County officials joined a large crowd of people Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony that officially connected Lincoln Avenue to Olympian Drive.



Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray said it has been a real journey since the early to mid 1990s. Gray said persistence and listening to everyone's needs were key in the process.

Former Urbana mayor Laurel Prussing, who pushed for the project to happen during her time in office, said seeing the project completed is something she's really happy about. She said it shows how well the governments here work together.

The Olympian Drive portion of the project cost about $10 million. That includes a bridge over the railroad tracks. Gray says all of that was state and federal money, with no local dollars. He said the Lincoln Avenue part of the project cost around $4 million, with only 20% of that covered by local dollars.



Gray said there is no timeline on when Olympian Drive will be connected to Route 45. Gray said that will be highly dependent on the type of development in the area, and he said the work may be done in two phases.