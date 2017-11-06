UPDATE: No one hurt, but Westville building destroyed

Photo by: Rich Stefaniak In this photo provided by Rich Stefaniak, smoke billows out of the roof of R.C. Electric & Communication at 1414 S. State St. in Westville. Image

WESTVILLE — The state fire marshal’s office is assisting the Westville fire department in investigating the cause of an early morning blaze that has destroyed a business and apartment.

At 5:54 a.m. Monday, Westville Fire Chief Gary Wright said the call came in for smoke coming from the RC Electric building at 1414 State St. in Westville on the south end of town.

Called in by a passerby, Wright said the fire was churning heavy smoke and flames as they arrived on the scene and began fighting the blaze, trying to get inside the cement block building that has an apartment on its south side.

Wright said the apartment is occupied, but the tenant was not home at the time of the fire, and no one from RC Electric was in the building, either.

After about 20 minutes, Wright said the fire broke through the roof of the structure —‚ an older building that’s been used in various ways through the years.

He said that’s when they began fighting the blaze from a defensive position and called for assistance from the Danville fire department, which brought in their ladder truck to get water on the structure from a higher position.

He said it took about 1 hour, 45 minutes to extinguish the fire that totally destroyed the building, but no one was hurt.

Wright said they do not know what may have caused the fire at this time, and he and the state fire marshal will be investigating.



