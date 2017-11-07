UPDATED: Authorities investigating 'potential bomb' at women's health clinic
New 3:43 p.m. Tuesday:
Local and national authorities continue to search for whoever put what looked like a bomb inside a Champaign women's health clinic Tuesday morning.
Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said at around 8 a.m., police and the bomb squad were called to Women's Health Practice at 2125 S. Neil St. Staff there reported they found a broken window and what police called a "potential bomb" sitting on the window sill. Daniels said the device was made safe, although he didn't go into details. No one was hurt.
Investigators are performing tests on the device to see if, in fact, it was a bomb.
The clinic is often the site of protesters who disagree with the abortions that are performed inside. And Daniels said police are looking into that angle.
Daniels said police spent Tuesday canvassing the area looking for evidence. That included looking at security video and a bomb-sniffing dog going through the nearby parking lot.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are also working the case.
If you have information, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.
A representative for the clinic said it was closed Tuesday and declined further comment.
**
Abortions are legal. Get over it. Making abortions illegal will just mean more women dying from botched illegal abortions and childbirth. Not to mention the loss to the economy by kicking women back out of the work force.

Besides, they also provide contraception, std health, insemination and PRE NATAL CARE.
Besides, they also provide contraception, std health, insemination and PRE NATAL CARE.
So much for respecting life...
