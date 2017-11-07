UPDATED: Authorities investigating 'potential bomb' at women's health clinic

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign police officers keep watch Tuesday morning on South Neil Street in Champaign.

New 3:43 p.m. Tuesday:

Local and national authorities continue to search for whoever put what looked like a bomb inside a Champaign women's health clinic Tuesday morning.

Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said at around 8 a.m., police and the bomb squad were called to Women's Health Practice at 2125 S. Neil St. Staff there reported they found a broken window and what police called a "potential bomb" sitting on the window sill. Daniels said the device was made safe, although he didn't go into details. No one was hurt.

Investigators are performing tests on the device to see if, in fact, it was a bomb.

The clinic is often the site of protesters who disagree with the abortions that are performed inside. And Daniels said police are looking into that angle.

Daniels said police spent Tuesday canvassing the area looking for evidence. That included looking at security video and a bomb-sniffing dog going through the nearby parking lot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are also working the case.

If you have information, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.

A representative for the clinic said it was closed Tuesday and declined further comment.

**

New 10:47 a.m. Tuesday:

Federal investigators have been called in to investigate a possible threat to a Champaign women's health clinic.

Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police and the bomb squad were called to Women's Health Practice at 2125 S. Neil St. for a suspicious device on the property. Daniels said the device was made safe, although he didn't go into details.

The clinic is often the site of protesters who disagree with the abortions that are performed inside. And Daniels said police are looking into that angle.

Daniels said police are canvassing the area looking for evidence. That includes looking at security video and a bomb-sniffing dog going through the nearby parking lot.

If you have information, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.

A representative for the clinic said it was closed Tuesday and declined further comment.

**

Original story:

CHAMPAIGN — Police say a suspicious device was found on the property of the Women’s Health Practice building at 2125 S. Neil St. around 8 a.m. today.

Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said the bomb squad, called to the Shoppes of Knollwood on South Neil, rendered the device “safe.” He said there is no threat to the area.

Officers brought a bomb-sniffing dog to check cars in the area and the bomb squad’s robot was also being used outside the building.

Police are checking video from area security cameras to see if they can determine who placed the device at the building.