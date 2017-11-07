UPDATED: Suspicious device draws bomb squad's attention

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign police officers keep watch Tuesday morning on South Neil Street in Champaign.

New 10:47 a.m. Tuesday:

Federal investigators have been called in to investigate a possible threat to a Champaign women's health clinic.



Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police and the bomb squad were called to Women's Health Practice at 2125 South Neil Street for a suspicious device on the property. Daniels said the device was made safe, although he didn't go into details.



The clinic is often the site of protesters who disagree with the abortions that are performed inside. And Daniels said police are looking into that angle.

Daniels said police are canvassing the area looking for evidence. That includes looking at security video and a bomb-sniffing dog going through the nearby parking lot.



If you have information, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.



A call to the clinic was not answered.



**



Original story:



CHAMPAIGN — Police say a suspicious device was found on the property of the Women’s Health Practice building at 2125 S. Neil around 8 a.m. today.

Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said the bomb squad, called to the Shoppes of Knollwood on South Neil, rendered the device “safe.” He said there is no threat to the area.

Officers brought a bomb-sniffing dog to check cars in the area and the bomb squad’s robot was also being used outside the building.

Police are checking video from area security cameras to see if they can determine who placed the device at the building.

