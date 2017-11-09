Danville man ticketed in pickup truck crash

Authorities said a Danville man reported falling asleep at the wheel on Wednesday, causing him to crash his pickup truck on a rural road southeast of Danville.



Vermilion County Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Hurt said the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Grape Creek Road at Stoney Creek Road. The driver, 39 year-old Jason Williams of Danville, failed to navigate a curve and left the road. Williams had to be rescued from the truck and was taken by helicopter to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Carle reported he's been released.



Sgt. Hurt said Williams was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Williams was also cited for having open alcohol in the truck, although Hurt said there's no evidence Williams was driving under the influence.