Chris Herren returns with a message
Former college basketball standout and NBA player Chris Herren was back in C-U on Friday morning, delivering his inspiring message during an appearance at Centennial High School.
Fred Kroner was there for Herren's most recent visit — and how it impacted students who attended the presentation at Champaign Central.
