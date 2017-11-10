Peoples Gas now looking at 11 area wells with natural gas presence

Other Related Content State EPA to test Mahomet-area wells for gas next week

Chicago-based Peoples Gas now said it is looking at 11 private wells with higher than normal levels of natural gas in the Mahomet area.



The previous number was five. But Peoples Gas spokesman Brian Manthey said Friday that more tests revealed seven wells contain gas from last year's leak from the Manlove Field facility, and four wells contain remnants of gas from the 1960s.

Manthey said residents impacted are getting the same offers as before, including bottled water and water-gas separators. Manthey also said Peoples Gas has gotten state permits to drill four relief wells. Two will be on company property, and officials are looking for permission to drill two on private property.



Champaign attorney Matt Duco, who is representing the impacted residents, referred to these new developments as "widespread contamination" of drinking water. He said he's glad Peoples Gas is owning up to it.