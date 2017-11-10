STM volleyball to play for state title
St. Thomas More senior Mica Allison said this summer she thought the STM volleyball team had the potential to make a run to state.
She's right. And the Sabers could one up her preseason goal, too, as they are one win away from a state title.
STM defeated Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 25-8, 25-21 in a Class 2A state semifinal match on Friday afternoon at Redbird Arena in Normal, securing a spot in Saturday's state title match.
It's the second straight year an area program has reached the 2A state title match after St. Joseph-Ogden placed second last season.
Now, STM (38-3) will face Quincy Notre Dame (33-8) at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in the state championship match and the Sabers will try to become the first-ever high school from Champaign County to win a state volleyball title.
Allison, an Auburn signee, led the Sabers with nine kills and added nine assists in Friday's win.
Allie Trame (six kills), Brianna Hopper (four kills), Kayla Brandon (four kills, seven digs) and Hayes Murray (11 assists) all chipped in for the Sabers.
