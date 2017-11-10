UPDATE: State trooper injured in crash on U.S. 150 near Danville

UPDATED 8:20 p.m.:

DANVILLE — U.S. 150 is back open near Henning Road after a two-vehicle crash closed it for several hours Friday afternoon, according to state police.

* * *

UPDATED 4:30 p.m.:

DANVILLE — A state trooper was injured in the crash on U.S. 150 at Batestown Road, according to state police.

The crash involved an Illinois State Police squad car and an SUV around 2:50 p.m. Friday, state police said, and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Life Flight helicopter was sent to the scene to transport the driver of the SUV.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as state police expect the road to be closed for several hours.

* * *

Original story:

DANVILLE — A serious crash has closed U.S. Route 150 in Danville, about a half mile east of Henning Road, according to state police.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as state police expect the road to be closed for multiple hours.