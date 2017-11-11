UPDATE: Trooper, motorist injured in crash on U.S. 150 near Danville

UPDATED 7 a.m. Saturday:

DANVILLE — An Illinois state trooper and a motorist were hospitalized Friday after a crash on U.S. 150 at Batestown Road west of Danville.

State police said the accident, which happened at 2:50 p.m. Friday, involved a 34-year-old Westville woman who was driving a 2005 Ford Escape south on Batestown Road and a male trooper who was driving his squad car west on U.S. 150.

The woman was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is in critical condition; the trooper was treated at and released from the hospital.

U.S. 150 was closed for over five hours while investigators did crash-reconstruction work. The crash is still under investigation.

