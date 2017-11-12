UPDATE: DUI charges filed against motorist in crash on U.S. 150 near Danville

UPDATED 4:40 p.m. Sunday

DANVILLE — Police say DUI charges have been filed against a Westville woman involved in a crash involving a state trooper’s squad car.

State police announced that Erika N. Langford, 34, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of a motor vehicle with no insurance, disobeying a traffic control device and possession of open alcohol by a driver.

Langford was behind the wheel of a gray 2005 Ford Escape headed south on Batestown Road about a half mile east of Henning Road, Danville, at 2:50 p.m. Friday when she failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling into the path of a westbound squad car on U.S. 150 driven by an unidentified male state trooper.

The trooper swerved to the left, attempting to avoid Langford, but he was unable to stop in time.

The squad car hit the driver’s side door of Langford’s car with the front of the squad car.

Langford was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the state trooper was treated at a local hospital and released.

The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

