Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 13, 2017 83 Today's Paper

NOW: Weigh in on the weekend
| Subscribe

More Local

NOW: Weigh in on the weekend

Mon, 11/13/2017 - 8:35am | Jim Rossow
Image Gallery:
Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin
Illinois Men&#039;s Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin
» more
Photo by: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mark Alstork (#24) looks for an opening to the basket in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin University, Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Skyhawks 77-74.

Other Related Content

Is Illinois basketball for real? Will Lovie Smith's football team ever win again (they're 38-point underdogs at Ohio State)? And do you agree with the Champaign woman's Letter to the Editor that called out rude Illini fans? Weigh in from 9-11 a.m. when Jim Turpin and Loren Tate host 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' on WDWS 1400-AM.

To chime in, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357

Listen live here

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments