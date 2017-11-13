NOW: Weigh in on the weekend
Is Illinois basketball for real? Will Lovie Smith's football team ever win again (they're 38-point underdogs at Ohio State)? And do you agree with the Champaign woman's Letter to the Editor that called out rude Illini fans? Weigh in from 9-11 a.m. when Jim Turpin and Loren Tate host 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' on WDWS 1400-AM.
To chime in, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357
Comments
