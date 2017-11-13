NOW: Weigh in on the weekend

Image Gallery: Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Mark Alstork (#24) looks for an opening to the basket in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Tennessee-Martin University, Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Skyhawks 77-74. Other Related Content Still room to grow for Illinois

Is Illinois basketball for real? Will Lovie Smith's football team ever win again (they're 38-point underdogs at Ohio State)? And do you agree with the Champaign woman's Letter to the Editor that called out rude Illini fans? Weigh in from 9-11 a.m. when Jim Turpin and Loren Tate host 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' on WDWS 1400-AM.

