Target date pushed back for Urbana administrator pick

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the target date for hiring a new city administrator has changed from the end of this year to early next year.



Marlin made the comments Wednesday on the WDWS Morning Show.



She previously said she was hoping to have someone in place by the end of this year. The city has not had an administrator in 10 years.



Georgia-based Slavin Management Consultants was announced in September as the search firm to assist Urbana in finding a new administrator.



Marlin said this kind of search takes time.

Marlin said the application deadline is Dec. 8, with interviews expected to take place in January.



