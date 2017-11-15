UI Police Training Institute to stay open three more years

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Mike Schlosser at UI Police Training Institute Director at the Court room of the facility in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — The director of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute said a high demand for well-trained officers drove talks that resulted in a deal to keep PTI open.

PTI's status was again in jeopardy after plans were announced for a new training academy in Decatur. PTI Director Mike Schlosser said this week that the UI facility was slated to close at the end of the year.

But Schlosser had been working for the last two years with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to reach an agreement that was just finalized to keep PTI open for three years.

Schlosser did not go into other details of the agreement, other than saying that PTI's status will be revisited in three years.

Schlosser said there was a waiting list of 104 people to enroll in PTI's current class of 84, which graduated Thursday.

The director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board could not be reached for comment.