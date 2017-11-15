Unity High School to establish scholarship in late officer's name
The daughter of an Urbana police lieutenant who died in a boating accident this past summer will be the first Unity High School student to get a scholarship in his name this spring.
The Unit Seven School Board on Wednesday night is expected to approve the Lt. Harley Rutledge Scholarship.
His fellow Urbana lieutenant, Rich Surles, oversaw the effort to raise $7,500 for the fund. A $500 scholarship will be awarded for at least the next 15 years to a graduating senior who's looking at any career, not just law enforcement.
Rutledge's widow, Mandy, said her late husband loved being a part of the Unit Seven community.
- Hear from Mandy Rutledge.
Surles said the staff at Unity High School will pick who gets the scholarship. That is, except for next year's award, which will go to Rutledge's daughter Hannah.
After that, Mandy Rutledge hopes the award goes to someone with good character and who's a hard worker.
