UPDATE: Rantoul fire causes $250,000 in damages

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press The scene this morning after a fire at 670 N. Ohio Ave. in Rantoul.

RANTOUL — Fire caused heavy damage to a Rantoul business and residence Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters estimated the property at 670 N. Ohio Ave., owned by Harry Martin Jr., sustained about $250,000 damage. Cause of the blaze was determined as electrical.

A person driving past the scene noticed the fire and called firefighters at 7:46 a.m.

Waters said fire was “through the roof (of the warehouse portion) when we got there.”

Waters said the residence attached to the warehouse-workshop was occupied by at least one person. The residence had been undergoing renovation, he said.

A snow plow, mowers and tools were stored in the warehouse-workshop area.

The property is located just west of Canadian National Railroad tracks. Firefighters were concerned about the safety of passing trains.

“We wanted to be proactive and not reactive and called the railroad and alerted them we had a fire along the railroad tracks, and the railroad sent somebody up to check on it,” Waters said, noting the fire official said there would be no danger to passing trains.

The property is also located across Ohio Avenue from the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. Waters said that building was never in danger.

The fire was under control in about 90 minutes.

Rantoul Fire Department received mutual aid from Gifford and Thomasboro departments.

Waters estimated 20 Rantoul firefighters responded to the call with one ladder truck, a pumper and one rescue unit.

No injuries were reported.

— Dave Hinton, Rantoul Press

***

Firefighters have been called to a business on the northwest side of Rantoul. Firefighters from Gifford and Thomasboro are also helping to put out the blaze at 670 N. Ohio in Rantoul.

The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

More information as it becomes available.