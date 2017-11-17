UPDATED: UI police chief to retire

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann University of Illinois police chief Jeff Christensen at Lincoln Hall on the UI Campus on Tuesday, June 5, 2012 . The new police chief took many classes in the building and patrolled the area as a student patrol member.

The retiring police chief at the University of Illinois is quick to deflect praise and instead laud the people he's worked with.



Jeff Christensen will step down at the end of next month. He started his career in public safety in 1983 as a UI student patrolman and has been chief since 2012.

The 55 year-old Christensen plans to continue to teach at Parkland College, but he said another law enforcement position, like chief of a small town, is not in the cards.



Starting in January, deputy chief Matt Myrick will be interim chief of police. And at the same time, the UI will launch a search for a permanent chief.



