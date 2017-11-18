Rain, wind advisories in play for East Central Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for our listening area:



* A flash flood warning for northern Piatt, central DeWitt, northern Vermilion and northern Champaign counties until 3 p.m. Saturday.



* A flood warning for the Sugar Creek at Milford from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon.



* A flood watch for the Iroquois River at Iroquois from late Monday night until late Wednesday night.



* A wind advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby counties until 9 p.m. Sunday.



* A severe thunderstorm watch for Coles and Edgar counties until 5 p.m. Saturday.



You should not drive over a flooded road and secure outdoor items like lawn furniture so they are not swept or blown away.