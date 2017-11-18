Rajic wins two state titles; Tuscola, GCMS football advance to state

What a day.

Ema Rajic from Uni High girls' swimming defended her two state titles she won a year ago by placing first once more in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke on Saturday at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

And that was just the beginning of a memorable afternoon on the local prep sports scene.

Tuscola football defeated Athens 21-14 in a Class 1A state semifinal game, securing a spot in the 1A state title game at 10 a.m. next Friday.

Moments later, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley hung on for a 14-8 win against Sterling Newman in a 2A state semifinal game, landing the Falcons a spot in the 2A state title game for the first time in school history.

The Falcons (13-0) will play Maroa-Forsyth (12-1) at 1 p.m. next Friday at Huskie Stadium in the 2A state championship game.

GCMS has steamrolled almost its entire schedule to this point, including last Saturday's 42-7 state quarterfinal win against El Paso-Gridley, leading 42-0 at halftime and playing the second half with a running clock, before prevailing on Saturday in the Falcons' closest game of the season.

Tuscola (13-0) is back in a state title game for the first time since 2011 and is one win away from the program's first state title since 2009.

Tuscola will meet Lena-Winslow (13-0) at 10 a.m. next Friday in the 1A state title game at Huskie Stadium.

Much like GCMS, Tuscola had little difficulty this postseason, winning its first three playoff games by a combined score of 154-33, including last Saturday's 48-20 home win against Carrollton in the 1A state quarterfinals, before holding off Athens today.

One of the main reasons why Tuscola is having so much success and is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2014 is the play of senior running back/linebacker Andrew Erickson.

Back in the pool, Rajic won a state title in the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 0.74 seconds and did so in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.35, giving the California signee four state titles to close out her decorated prep career.

"Everything went so smoothly and according to plan," Rajic said. "I’m really happy to be able to defend my state titles, and I’m also just very relieved."