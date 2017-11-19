UPDATED: waterway advisories remain for northern counties

UPDATE 1:03 a.m. Sunday:



The only advisories remaining are those for the Sugar Creek and Iroquois River.



**



UPDATE 1:30 p.m.:



Illinois State Police at Pesotum report that there are power lines down across both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 74 between Urbana and Ogden and that traffic is being rerouted on to U.S. 150 at the University Avenue exit (185).



**

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for our listening area:



* A flash flood warning for northern Piatt, central DeWitt, northern Vermilion and northern Champaign counties until 3 p.m. Saturday.



* A flood warning for the Sugar Creek at Milford from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon.



* A flood watch for the Iroquois River at Iroquois from late Monday night until late Wednesday night.



* A wind advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby counties until 9 p.m. Sunday.



* A severe thunderstorm watch for Coles and Edgar counties until 5 p.m. Saturday.



You should not drive over a flooded road and secure outdoor items like lawn furniture so they are not swept or blown away.