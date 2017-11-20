Cause of major blaze north of Danville is 'undetermined'

Video: VIDEO: Several fire departments battling blaze at house north of Danville » more Videographer: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette Firefighters are battling a large blaze Thursday evening, Nov. 16, 2017, at a house on Clinton Road just north of Danville. Several area fire departments are on the scene. The home is owned by local businessman Al Abbed. This is a developing story. Other Related Content UPDATE: Fire destroys large house north of Danville; no one hurt (w/video)

The state fire marshal's office said Monday the cause of the blaze that destroyed a mansion just north of Danville last Thursday afternoon is listed as "undetermined" at this time.

But, state investigators haven't finished their work in trying to determine a possible cause of the fire at the home of Danville-area businessman Al Abbed, at 17-168 Clinton Road.

Several fire departments were called to the 6000-square-foot home. Crews at one point had to get out of the home for their own safety, and called an excavator to level the building so firefighters could get to the flames in the middle of the house. The home is located in the Bismarck Fire Protection District.

Abbed was not home at the time of the blaze.

