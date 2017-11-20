Cause of major blaze north of Danville is 'undetermined'
The state fire marshal's office said Monday the cause of the blaze that destroyed a mansion just north of Danville last Thursday afternoon is listed as "undetermined" at this time.
But, state investigators haven't finished their work in trying to determine a possible cause of the fire at the home of Danville-area businessman Al Abbed, at 17-168 Clinton Road.
Several fire departments were called to the 6000-square-foot home. Crews at one point had to get out of the home for their own safety, and called an excavator to level the building so firefighters could get to the flames in the middle of the house. The home is located in the Bismarck Fire Protection District.
Abbed was not home at the time of the blaze.
