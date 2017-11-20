Cause of major house fire north of Danville listed as undetermined
DANVILLE — The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday the cause of the blaze that destroyed a mansion just north of Danville on Thursday evening is listed as undetermined at this time.
But state investigators haven't finished their work in trying to determine a possible cause of the fire at the home of Danville-area businessman Al Abbed at 17168 Clinton Road.
Several fire departments were called to the 6000-square-foot home. Crews at one point had to leave the structure for their own safety, and called an excavator to level the building so firefighters could get to the flames in the middle of the house. The home is located in the Bismarck Fire Protection District.
No one was home at the time of the blaze.
