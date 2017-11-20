I-74 crash backs up traffic

An accident between Urbana and St. Joseph has backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 74 this morning.
Emergency personnel are on the scene near milemarker 188 where a car has rolled over into the median. There is debris in lanes in both directions.
