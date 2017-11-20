Illinois announces Butkus statue

Video: Butkus inducted into UI Athletics Hall of Fame » more Videographer: John Dixon Illini great Dick Butkus was named the first inductee into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday Oct. 27, 2016.

Illinois announced plans on Monday morning to honor Dick Butkus with a statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

"He embodies the identity of the Illinois football program," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "His toughness was legendary. His competitiveness was unparalleled. And, his Illini pride is without peer."

The Butkus statue will be placed near the entrance to the newly constructed football performance center.

The football performance center is expected to be finished in time for the 2019 season, with plans to break ground on the new facility set for 2018.

"As we construct the new home for Illinois football, we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Dick's legacy," Whitman said.

This will be the second statue at Memorial Stadium honoring a former Illini great.

A statue of Red Grange is already on the west side of the venue.

Illinois alum George Lundeen, who designed the Grange statue, is in charge of plans for the Butkus statue.

"When starting a project like this on Dick Butkus, you have to try and figure out what you can do that is going to be sitting there in a very solid state, not moving, yet make it move and make this piece as dynamic as possible," Lundeen said in a statement. "What you strive for and what you want a piece like this sculpture to stand for is not only the person that you are working with in the monument, but also the ideas behind it and the idea that this guy not only was a great athlete, but a great teammate.”

Butkus played at Illinois from 1962 to 1964, compiling 374 tackles in three seasons. A consensus two-time All-American, Butkus played center and linebacker for Pete Elliott's teams, leading the Illini to the 1963 Big Ten title and a 1964 Rose Bowl win against Washington.

A 1983 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Butkus' No. 50 at Illinois was retired in 1989.

After Butkus left Illinois, the Chicago native went on to play nine seasons with the Chicago Bears, earning an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979 during his first year of eligibility.

The 74-year-old Butkus was back in Champaign last September as he was part of the first-ever athletic Hall of Fame class in Illinois history.

"I am very humbled about this,” Butkus said in a statement. “Usually when you get a statue you are in the dirt, so this will be very different. I appreciate the tribute, but it is very humbling. I certainly didn’t come to the University of Illinois to play football and have a statue made, but I need to acknowledge my teammates I played with back then. It was a good group and I think everybody had the same mentality when they came here to go to school. The program hadn’t won in a long time and Pete Elliott’s first class, we went to the Rose Bowl two years later, so that is special.”