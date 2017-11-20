Rantoul police say armed robberies at Circle K, Dollar General linked
RANTOUL — Village police believe two armed robberies in the community on Saturday were committed by some of the same people.
The first occurred at 3:11 a.m. at Circle K, 301 S. Murray Road. Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said two people — one armed with a handgun and the other possibly with a rifle — entered the store and demanded money from an employee, who complied.
The pair got away with between $35 and $40.
A witness saw them run east from the store to a vehicle parked on Malsbury Drive and then head south on that street.
Bouse said the pair were both wearing dark clothing with hoods up and black bandannas around their faces.
The second armed robbery occurred at 8:42 p.m. when three people entered the Dollar General store at 409 E. Champaign Ave.
Bouse said one was armed with a rifle, one with a shotgun and the third with a handgun.
They ordered an employee to give them money and took the entire money tray from the cash register containing around $180. They also robbed a customer of about $270.
One suspect was described as a black female between 16 and 18 years old; about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds; and wearing all black with a purple mask.
The other two were both described as black males between 16 and 18 with medium builds, with one wearing a camouflage coat and the other a black hood and sweatshirt.
Bouse said all three ran east from the business.
He said police believe two of the three were the same people who robbed the Circle K store.
I guess not all armed robberies get reported in the News-Gazette now. According to the Champaign police website, http://archive.ci.champaign.il.us/cpd-reports/arms/CPD4078.PDFon Dec 19 there was also an armed robbery, with a displayed firearm, of a Pizza Hut deliveryman in Champaign:
C17-10429 ROBBERY-ARMED 720-5/18-2
LOCATION: 1500 BLOCK OF COBBLESTONE WY
OCCURRED:11/19/2017 21:05 REPORTED: 11/19/2017 21:28
OFFICER: CARPENTER,LANCE
SUMMARY: TWO UNKNOWN OFFENDERS TOOK PROPERTY FROM THE VICTIM BY
THREATENING FORCE WITH A DISPLAYED FIREARM.
PROPERTY: STOLEN 2 FOOD-MEAT
STOLEN 2 FOOD-OTHER/NON MEAT
STOLEN 1 CURRENCY-NOT CHECKS/BOND
STOLEN 2 FOOD-OTHER/NON MEAT
OFFENDER AGE: 25 SEX: M RACE: B HEIGHT: 600 WEIGHT: 160 HAIR: EYES:
DESCR: BLK TRENCH COAT, SKI MASK, BLK PANTS, BLU SHOES
OFFENDER AGE: 25 SEX: M RACE: B HEIGHT: 600 WEIGHT: 220 HAIR: EYES:
VICTIM AGE: 59 SEX: M CHAMPAIGN IL
VICTIM PIZZA HUT CHAMPAIGN IL
