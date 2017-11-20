UPDATE: St. Joseph man charged with DUI in I-74 wreck

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Clayton Thomas Holzinger, 20, of St. Joseph, arrested Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, use of an electronic communication device while driving, possession of cannabis, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in an accident on eastbound Interstate 74 between Urbana and St. Joseph.

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:

ST. JOSEPH — A St. Joseph man has been charged with driving under the influence and other charges following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 74 between Urbana and St. Joseph.

State police said Clayton Thomas Holzinger, 20, who listed an address in the 400 block of Paul Court, was cited with driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, use of an electronic communication device while driving, possession of cannabis, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, Holzinger was driving a dark-blue Nissan Altima east on I-74 at 7:39 a.m. when he decided to pass an eastbound white Buick Park Avenue driven by Matthew W. Barrack, 20, of Foosland, at mile marker 188.5.

Holzinger left the highway into the left ditch and tried to re-enter the roadway but lost control of his vehicle, which moved across the eastbound lanes and into the path of Barracks' vehicle.

Holzinger's vehicle smashed into the driver's side of Barrack's vehicle before heading back into the median. Holzinger's vehicle overturned and hit several cable wires and posts before coming to rest on the passenger's side in the median.

Holzinger was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what police described as minor injuries.

After Holzinger was released from the hospital, police arrested him and took him to the Champaign County Jail.

Barrack was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, police said.

* * * * *

Original story, 8 a.m.:

An accident between Urbana and St. Joseph has backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 74 this morning.

Emergency personnel are on the scene near milemarker 188 where a car has rolled over into the median. There is debris in lanes in both directions.

— Carol Vorel