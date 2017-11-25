Danville police investigate mall carjacking

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at the Village Mall about mid-day Saturday.

Danville Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said preliminary information he received was that two young women took a car from another woman around 12:30 p.m. at the mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

“No one was injured. No weapons were seen,” said Thomason.

However, one of the suspects implied that she had a gun, he said.

The two carjackers made off with a Ford sport utility vehicle, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250.





