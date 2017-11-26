Fire reported in Urbana
URBANA — Firefighters have been called to a fire at an apartment building Sunday night.
According to an Urbana Fire Department report, firefighters were called to a three-story building in the 1700 block of Melrose Village at 10:19 p.m.
According to preliminary information, the fire was seen in a stairwell. That part of the building was evacuated.
No other information was immediately available.
