UPDATE: I-72 reopens following single-vehicle rollover
UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Trooper Tracy Lillard said that all lanes on Interstate 72 have re-opened and all ramps on Interstate 57 are now clear following a single-vehicle rollover crash just west of Champaign.
There is no word yet on the conditions of those involved.
* * * * *
UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — Westbound Interstate 72 just west of Champaign could be closed for up to four hours, state police said, and a crash-reconstruction team is on the scene after a single-vehicle rollover crash.
One of the vehicle's occupants was ejected from the vehicle, and another was partially ejected, according to state police.
Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes. The ramps onto I-72 westbound from Champaign and I-57 are blocked off, and the next open exit on that stretch of the highway is Illinois 47 near Seymour.
* * * * *
Original story:
CHAMPAIGN — Interstate 72 westbound just west of Champaign is shut down, state police said.
A single-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 181 with injuries and entrapment, the state police said. Two people were taken by ambulance.
State trooper Tracy Lillard called it "a serious personal injury rollover crash."
As of 4:30 p.m., I-72 was still closed with westbound traffic backed up to Interstate 57.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.