UPDATE: Monticello teen who died in I-72 accident identified

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel work the scene of a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2017, on westbound Interstate 72 at milepost 181 just west of Champaign. Image

Image

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.:

Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup this morning identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal single-vehicle accident that closed Interstate 72 just west of Champaign for four hours.

Tori Lanter, 17, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Duane Northrup said in a release.

No autopsy was performed but an inquest may be conducted later, he said.

The death still is under investigation.

Lanter was a senior at Monticello High School. The school district released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Tori Lanter was a senior at Monticello High School. We are saddened by the tragedy of her passing. MHS Principal Adam Clapp met with the high school faculty and staff this morning and then addressed the entire student body before first hour. We have counselors available for our students, faculty, and staff today and tomorrow at Monticello High School. We appreciate the love and support from surrounding school districts during this difficult time. Please keep Tori's family and the Monticello High School family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss together.”

Superintendent Vic Zimmerman tweeted about the events early Wednesday morning:

We have no guarantees for tomorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family and friends - the Sage family grieves together during this tragic time. — Monticello Supt (@MonticelloCUSD) November 29, 2017

* * * * *

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 72 just west of Champaign.

Illinois State Police reconstruction officers remained at the scene of the crash, which took place at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 179, near Rising Road.

State Trooper Tracy Lillard said that a 17-year-old Monticello female who was behind the wheel of a silver 2005 Scion died after being transported to an area hospital.

Her passenger, a 20-year-old Allerton man, was also taken to an local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday night.

According to a police report, the car was headed east on I-72 when it left the highway and hit the eastbound guardrail at the Rising Road overpass.

The vehicle crossed the center median, moved across all of the westbound lanes and smashed into the westbound guardrail on the north side of the shoulder of I-72.

The car then rolled over multiple times, ejecting the Allerton man and partially ejecting the Monticello teen.

Interstate 72 was closed for nearly four hours on Tuesday to allow police to do crash-reconstruction work, Lillard said.

Police said both the driver and passenger presumably were not wearing seat belts.

I-72 remained closed until about 7:45 p.m.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Trooper Tracy Lillard said that all lanes on Interstate 72 have re-opened and all ramps on Interstate 57 are now clear following a single-vehicle rollover crash just west of Champaign.

There is no word yet on the conditions of those involved.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Westbound Interstate 72 just west of Champaign could be closed for up to four hours, state police said, and a crash-reconstruction team is on the scene after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

One of the vehicle's occupants was ejected from the vehicle, and another was partially ejected, according to state police.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes. The ramps onto I-72 westbound from Champaign and I-57 are blocked off, and the next open exit on that stretch of the highway is Illinois 47 near Seymour.

— BEN ZIGTERMAN

* * * * *

Original story:

CHAMPAIGN — Interstate 72 westbound just west of Champaign is shut down, state police said.

A single-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 181 with injuries and entrapment, the state police said. Two people were taken by ambulance.

State trooper Tracy Lillard called it "a serious personal injury rollover crash."

As of 4:30 p.m., I-72 was still closed with westbound traffic backed up to Interstate 57.

— BEN ZIGTERMAN