UPDATE: Single-vehicle rollover closes westbound I-72 up to 4 hours

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel work the scene of a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2017, on westbound Interstate 72 at milepost 181 just west of Champaign. Image

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Westbound Interstate 72 just west of Champaign could be closed for up to four hours, state police said, and a crash-reconstruction team is on the scene after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

One of the vehicle's occupants was ejected from the vehicle, and another was partially ejected, according to state police.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes. The ramps onto I-72 westbound from Champaign and I-57 are blocked off, and the next open exit on that stretch of the highway is Illinois 47 near Seymour.

Original story:

CHAMPAIGN — Interstate 72 westbound just west of Champaign is shut down, state police said.

A single-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 181 with injuries and entrapment, the state police said. Two people were taken by ambulance.

State trooper Tracy Lillard called it "a serious personal injury rollover crash."

As of 4:30 p.m., I-72 was still closed with westbound traffic backed up to Interstate 57.