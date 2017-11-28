Urbana resident dies in crash in rural Ford County

PAXTON — An Urbana resident died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Ford County.

The Ford County Coroner’s Office reported that Angel L. Paiz, 23, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Illinois 9 near County Road 2400 E, about a mile east of Paxton.

According to a state police report, Paiz was driving a Pontiac westbound on Illinois 9 when the vehicle left the road at 12:17 p.m. The Pontiac overturned several times, and Paiz was ejected.