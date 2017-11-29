Leaf burn sparks Tuesday fire in Piatt County woods

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Personnel from the Cornbelt Fire Protection District arrive on the scene in rural Piatt County to assist firefighters deal with a controlled burn that Tuesday afternoon scanner reports indicate spread to nearby vehicles and a wooded area just north of I-72 and south of Sangamon Park.

The Seymour fire chief said burning leaves are to blame for a blaze Tuesday afternoon that burned 1.5 acres of mostly wooded area.



Chief Mark Nibling said crews could see smoke as they pulled up to a home at 2386 County Road 1500 East in Piatt County. A resident there reported that he had been burning leaves, and the flames got out of control and ignited two old vans and a propane tank. The flames also spread to the nearby woods before crews got them contained.



No one was hurt, and Nibling did not have a damage estimate.