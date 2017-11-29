Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Leaf burn sparks Tuesday fire in Piatt County woods
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 1:32pm | Tim Ditman
Controlled burn takes a turn
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Personnel from the Cornbelt Fire Protection District arrive on the scene in rural Piatt County to assist firefighters deal with a controlled burn that Tuesday afternoon scanner reports indicate spread to nearby vehicles and a wooded area just north of I-72 and south of Sangamon Park.

The Seymour fire chief said burning leaves are to blame for a blaze Tuesday afternoon that burned 1.5 acres of mostly wooded area.

Chief Mark Nibling said crews could see smoke as they pulled up to a home at 2386 County Road 1500 East in Piatt County.  A resident there reported that he had been burning leaves, and the flames got out of control and ignited two old vans and a propane tank.  The flames also spread to the nearby woods before crews got them contained.

No one was hurt, and Nibling did not have a damage estimate.

