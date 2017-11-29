UPDATE: Urbana resident dies in crash in rural Ford County

New 2:55 p.m. Wednesday:



The Rantoul Township High School basketball team said Wednesday that Tuesday's crash victim was a former member of the program.

Prayers go out to the family and friends of our former manager/film guy Leo Paiz, who lost his life in a car accident today. Leo was a great guy. — RTHS HOOPS (@RthsHoops) November 29, 2017

**



Original story:



PAXTON — An Urbana resident died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Ford County.

The Ford County Coroner’s Office reported that Angel L. Paiz, 23, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Illinois 9 near County Road 2400 E, about a mile east of Paxton.

According to a state police report, Paiz was driving a Pontiac westbound on Illinois 9 when the vehicle left the road at 12:17 p.m. The Pontiac overturned several times, and Paiz was ejected.