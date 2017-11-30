UPDATE: All lanes of I-74 clear after minor accident in Urbana
UPDATE, 5:30 p.m.:
State police say all lanes of Interstate 74 are now clear in Urbana.
* * * * *
Original story, published 5:05 p.m.:
URBANA — A minor traffic accident has temporarily shut down the right lane of westbound Interstate 74 between Lincoln and Cunningham avenues in Urbana.
State police said a crash involving minor injuries occurred Thursday evening near milepost 183.5 on I-74. They urged drivers to use caution in the area.
More information as this story develops.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.