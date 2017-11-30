UPDATE: All lanes of I-74 clear after minor accident in Urbana

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m.:

State police say all lanes of Interstate 74 are now clear in Urbana.

* * * * *

Original story, published 5:05 p.m.:

URBANA — A minor traffic accident has temporarily shut down the right lane of westbound Interstate 74 between Lincoln and Cunningham avenues in Urbana.

State police said a crash involving minor injuries occurred Thursday evening near milepost 183.5 on I-74. They urged drivers to use caution in the area.

More information as this story develops.