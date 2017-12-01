Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crash backs up I-74 in Vermilion County
Fri, 12/01/2017 - 12:57pm | The News-Gazette

An accident near milepost 200 on Interstate 74 just east of Fithian has backed up westbound traffic for a couple miles.

State troopers are on the scene of the rollover that has resulted in injuries. The westbound passing lane is closed.

 

