UPDATE: Driver in I-74 crash in Vermilion County dies

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel respond to a single-vehicle rollover Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, on westbound I-74 just east of the Fithian exit in Vermilion County. Image

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m.:

FITHIAN — The driver in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County has died, state police say.

The crash occured at 11:41 a.m. on westbound I-74 at milepost 200, near the Fithian-Rankin exit. The male driver lost control of his pickup truck, which rolled over several times before ending up on its top in the median.

Police are withholding the name of the driver pending notification of next of kin by the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.

A passenger, 51-year-old Jeffery Crow of Oakwood, was taken by to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both men were wearing seatbelts. No charges were filed.

FITHIAN — Illinois state police are on the scene of a rollover crash with injuries on Interstate 74 in western Vermilion County.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes at milepost 200, near the Fithian and Rankin exit. Police said the passing lane is closed at this location, leading to westbound delays.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.