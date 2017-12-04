AUDIO: A closer look at the new UI PTI contract
The new contract that guarantees three more years for the University of Illinois Police Training Institute limits the number of enrollees per class and number of classes per year. But the institute's leader said that won't hinder the quality of education. Tim Ditman has a closer look at the deal.
Other highlights of the contract:
- PTI's finances will be reviewed at least twice a year by a five-person committee comprising two people from the UI, two from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and one outside person. That will be Parkland College President Tom Ramage.
- PTI will revise the statewide curriculum for training correctional officers.
- PTI must continue to be headquartered at 1004 S. Fourth St., C.
- PTI Director Mike Schlosser will be removed from the standards board.
