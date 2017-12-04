Wind advisory
The National Weather has issued a wind advisory for Ford and Iroquois Counties.
The advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected.
Driving can be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so be sure to use extra caution.
Comments
