Stray cigarette sparks fire that damages outside of home near Urbana

A Savoy Fire Department spokesman said a house fire just south of Urbana Monday night was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.



Firefighters were called to 307 Yankee Ridge Lane, which is south of Meadowbrook Park, at around 11:20 p.m.



Savoy fire spokesman Eddie Bain said the fire started in some mulch that was near the house after a cigarette was left in the area. Bain said flames were driven by high winds. Otherwise, he said, the fire might have put itself out.



Bain said the blaze caused $10,000 in damages to the exterior of the house. But there was no damage to the interior of the home. And there were no injuries.



Bain said it is important to always make sure to properly dispose of cigarettes.