UPDATE: Champaign council rejects landmark status for all 3 properties in Central's way

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Champaign city staff have recommended that the city's plan commission grant local historic-landmark status to the Burnham House, shown Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at 603 W. Church St.

CHAMPAIGN — Three-plus hours and 35 emotional speeches later, the final score is in.

Unit 4 school district 3, PACA 0.

After a marathon meeting Tuesday night, seven of the eight Champaign City Council members in attendance voted against local preservationists' request to grant local landmark status to three historic properties along West Church Street that the Champaign school district plans to demolish as part of the expanded Central High School campus.

An eighth council member, Centennial High School social studies teacher Greg Stock, abstained.

A ninth, Will Kyles, was out of town for work but told The News-Gazette late last month that he was leaning toward denying PACA's request.

As Tom Bruno pointed out before casting his "no" vote, going against the wishes of the property owner (Unit 4) would have required six of nine members siding with the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County.

"We are talking about property owners' rights," council member Clarissa Fourman said in justifying her vote.

"We are talking about quality education for all of Champaign," fellow council member Alicia Beck said.

Several council members cited the results of Election Day, 13 months ago Friday, when 12,999 more voters cast ballots for Unit 4's $183.4 million facilities package than against.

The hallmark of the six-school proposal was an expanded Central High campus. While there was no specific mention in the ballot question of the former Burnham Mansion, one of three properties PACA hoped to spare, "expansion" was referenced and it "wasn't a secret that Unit 4 was going to buy this house if the referendum passed," Stock said Tuesday.

Before Election Day, the school district purchased option agreements to buy several properties in Central's neighborhood if the referendum passed. Soon after it did, the district became the owner of three properties along West Church — 603 (Burnham), 606 (the Capt. Edward Bailey House) and 500 (the Phillippe Mansion/McKinley Memorial YMCA).

A map of all the properties the school district has bought to accommodate the Central High expansion is below, with the three nominated for landmark status highlighted in orange:

Almost a year later, in October, PACA went public with its protest to save all three, which before Tuesday night was heard by two Champaign agencies — the Historic Preservation Commission (sided with PACA) and the Plan Commission (sided with Unit 4).

The council had the final say.

"The referendum vote from November of last year is where it turned for me," council member Matt Gladney said. "It sets a dangerous precedent to second-guess that 'yes' vote."

"The fact that there was an overwhelming vote to preserve the high school speaks volumes about what we care about in this community," Mayor Deb Feinen said.

Added Bruno, speaking to a gathering of 120-plus in a more crowded-than-usual council chambers: "We have to assume the voters knew what they were voting for. This is representative democracy at its best, when this many people turn out for this."

PACA took the vote hard, with President Alice Novak saying: "If the Burnham Mansion is not a local landmark, then nothing in the United States is a local landmark."

The new Central isn't expected to be ready for students until the fall of 2022, but there appear to be no more roadblocks in the way.

"I am satisfied the process has run its course," Unit 4 school board President Chris Kloeppel said.