UPDATE: Driver in I-74 crash in Vermilion County identified

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel respond to a single-vehicle rollover Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, on westbound I-74 just east of the Fithian exit in Vermilion County. Image

UPDATE, 10:52 a.m. Monday:



State police have released the name of the man killed in last Friday's crash on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.



Police said 51 year-old Timothy Partin of Oakwood died of injuries suffered in the crash.



Police said the crash occurred at around 11:40 a.m. Friday on I-74 westbound at the Fithian-Rankin exit. They said Partin lost control of his pickup truck, and it rolled several times, ending up on its top in the median.



A passenger, a 51 year-old Oakwood man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.



Police said both men were wearing seatbelts.



-Tim Ditman

* * * * *



UPDATE, 3:50 p.m.:

FITHIAN — The driver in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County has died, state police say.

The crash occurred at 11:41 a.m. on westbound I-74 at milepost 200, near the Fithian-Rankin exit. The male driver lost control of his pickup truck, which rolled over several times before ending up on its top in the median.

Police are withholding the name of the driver pending notification of next of kin by the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.

A passenger, 51-year-old Jeffery Crow of Oakwood, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both men were wearing seatbelts. No charges were filed.

* * * * *

FITHIAN — Illinois state police are on the scene of a rollover crash with injuries on Interstate 74 in western Vermilion County.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes at milepost 200, near the Fithian and Rankin exit. Police said the passing lane is closed at this location, leading to westbound delays.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.