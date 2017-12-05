UPDATED: Wind advisory for northern counties extended

Update: 6:30 a.m. Tuesday

The wind advisory for Ford and Iroquois Counties has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are expected.

Driving can be difficult in those conditions, especially for high profile vehicles, so be sure to use extra caution.

Branches may also be blown off trees and loose objects may be blown around.

Original: Monday

The National Weather has issued a wind advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected.

