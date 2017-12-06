New UI soccer, track complex in works
While plans for a new football performance center is the first major facility project at Illinois since Josh Whitman took over as athletic director in March 2016, the university announced another significant facilty upgrade on Wednesday: a new soccer venue and track and field venue for the Illini.
Illinois, which only has women's soccer as a varsity sports, has played at the Illinois Soccer Stadium just beyond Illinois Field, home of the Illinois baseball team, since 1999.
The program has had to share the facility with the UI track and field teams, with a track circling the grass field that Illinois soccer coach Janet Rayfield's program calls home.
The new facility, which will be called Demirjian Park after a lead gift of $7 million from the Demirjian family from Decatur, is set to be fully completed by the spring of 2021.
Demirjian Park will feature two soccer fields, one for competition and one for practice, located east of the exisiting track and field complex, which itself will be renovated.
Demirjian Park Stadium will house team facilities for women's soccer, men's track and field and women's track and field. Locker rooms, video and meeting rooms, lounge and study spaces, sports medicine and nutrition facilities, and coaches' offices will be housed here.
Construction of the new soccer fields will be completed in time for the 2019 season, with track and field competitions slated to start taking place there in 2021, allowing Illinois to host the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor track and field Championships.
The design of the new facility will feature dual grandstands for both the soccer and track venues.
