Police probing reported shooting in Urbana

Champaign County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday.
Urbana police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.
The incident caused nearby Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School to go on a soft lockdown, which since has been lifted.
This is a developing story
