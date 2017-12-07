UPDATE: Shooting at Urbana home sends man to hospital

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Urbana police officers talk with Champaign County sheriff's deputies while responding to a report of a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue in Urbana. Image

UPDATE, 7:10 p.m.:

URBANA — Police are investigating a Thursday-afternoon shooting that sent an Urbana man to the hospital.

No arrests had been reported as of Thursday evening.

According to Urbana police Lt. Richard Surles, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue on the city's north side at 2:02 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting there.

They found a 52-year-old Urbana man with wounds related to a gunshot in his lower extremities.

Police provided medical assistance until the man could be taken to an area hospital for treatment of what Surles called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the victim and another man had been in an argument that escalated into a fight. The suspect left the home, then returned with a handgun and shot the victim in the lower extremities. The armed man then drove away.

"The shooting was not random, and there is no obvious concern for the general public," Surles said.

Surles added that police worked with the Urbana school district to put in place a safety plan for nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

"Further coordination with Urbana School District 116 administration allowed for the dismissal of the schoolchildren under supervision of school personnel with Urbana police officers still in the area," Surles said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-7433 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

Original story, published 2:45 p.m.:

Urbana police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue.

The incident caused nearby Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to go on a soft lockdown, which since has been lifted.

— Tim Ditman