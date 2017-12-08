Krannert Art Museum gets new director

CHAMPAIGN — Krannert Art Museum has named a new director.

Jon Seydl, an art historian specializing in Italian Renaissance art, has been named the new director.

He is the senior director of collections and programs and curator of European art at Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts.

His appointment at Krannert Art Museum is pending approval of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, scheduled for February.

The announcement comes four months after the previous director retired.

He replaces Kathleen Harleman, who was hired in 2004. Harleman moved to Philadelphia after retiring Aug. 31.

The museum’s “commitment to research, its outstanding curators and nationally recognized exhibition program, the museum’s wonderful team and fine collection are what drew me to this role,” Seydl said.

“As a European specialist, I have long admired its works of international importance — paintings by Murillo and Lancret, for example, and its African collections are particularly renowned.”

Seydl coordinated a revamped exhibition program at Worcester Art Museum. He launched an initiative to present the museum’s entire collection online, adding more than 25,000 records in two years; and developed a systematic approach to curatorial collecting.











