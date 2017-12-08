Shots fired after Champaign Central basketball game

Photo by: Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette Police work the scene of a reported shooting Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the corner of University Avenue and Lynn Street at the southeastern corner of Champaign Central High School. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — Moments after the end of a tense boys' basketball game between Danville and Champaign Central high schools, shots were fired outside as fans exited Combes gym Friday night.

Two ambulances were seen picking up injured people from the scene of the incident, which sent students scattering in all directions on the east side of the high school.

A woman was seen being treated on the sidewalk on Lynn Street, and a window on the southeast corner of the high school had bullet holes in it.

More than a dozen police vehicles quickly swarmed the corner of University Avenue and Lynn Street around 9:10 p.m.

Police then taped off a one block area on University Avenue from Lynn Street to Elm Street.

Talk of shots fired spread among fans leaving the game, and several people were seen crying as paramedics arrived.

By 9:40 p.m., the area was under control, and it remains an active crime scene.

After the shooting, guests were initially not allowed to leave the game, which drew a large, intense crowd, but at 9:48 p.m., Principal Joe Williams said it was OK to leave.

The district sent out a tweet about the incident shortly before 11 p.m. that asked for patience while details are gathered.

There was a shooting this evening that took place a block east of Central after the boys basketball game. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are focused on the health and safety of our students and community. We respectfully ask for your patience as we gather details. — Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) December 9, 2017

Shortly after 11 p.m., Superintendent Susan Zola, Deputy Superintendent Laura Taylor and other Unit 4 administrators met with with Champaign Central administration and the police in the school's main office.

As investigators continued to work the scene outside the high school, Unit 4 spokeswoman Emily Schmit deferred questions to the Champaign police.