UPDATE: 'Potential fight' might have sparked gunfire

Photo by: Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette Police work the scene of a reported shooting Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the corner of University Avenue and Lynn Street at the southeastern corner of Champaign Central High School. Image

UPDATE, 5 p.m. Saturday:

CHAMPAIGN — The three people wounded after shots were fired after Friday's boys' basketball game at Champaign Central High School were treated and released from the hospital, police said late this afternoon.

A "potential fight" could have been what sparked the gunfire near the corner of Lynn and University on the southeast side of the high school, authorities said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that as a basketball game ended at Central High School, a large group of individuals moved outside of the school for a potential fight," Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said.

Police have no information to suggest there is a further threat to the school. Still, Champaign Police will have an increased presence at Central when school resumes Monday.

Champaign Unit 4 School District will offer counseling and crisis team member support to students and staff at Central.

UPDATE, 12:55 a.m. Saturday:

CHAMPAIGN — At least three people were hospitalized after multiple shots were fired Friday night near Champaign Central High School as a packed Combes gym emptied out at the end of a tense boys' basketball game between the Maroons and Danville High Vikings.

Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said about 9:20 p.m. Friday, multiple shots were fired by an unknown person from an area east of the school, injuring three people: a 15-year-old female Danville High School student, a 17-year-old female from Champaign and an 18-year-old female Parkland College student. All three were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for what Meaderds said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was also evidence of multiple incidents of property damage as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department's Investigations Division at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 tips" smartphone app.

Meaderds said it is not yet known if this shooting is related to one that happened about 15 minutes earlier on Cynthia Drive on the city's northwest side, in which a 25-year-old man was hospitalized.

* * * * *

Original story, published 9:30 p.m. Friday:

CHAMPAIGN — Moments after the end of a tense boys' basketball game between Danville and Champaign Central high schools, shots were fired outside as fans exited Combes gym Friday night.

Two ambulances were seen picking up injured people from the scene of the incident, which sent students scattering in all directions on the east side of the high school.

A woman was seen being treated on the sidewalk on Lynn Street, and a window on the southeast corner of the high school had bullet holes in it.

More than a dozen police vehicles quickly swarmed the corner of University Avenue and Lynn Street around 9:10 p.m.

Police then taped off a one block area on University Avenue from Lynn Street to Elm Street.

Talk of shots fired spread among fans leaving the game, and several people were seen crying as paramedics arrived.

By 9:40 p.m., the area was under control, and it remains an active crime scene.

After the shooting, guests were initially not allowed to leave the game, which drew a large, intense crowd, but at 9:48 p.m., Principal Joe Williams said it was OK to leave.

The district sent out a tweet about the incident shortly before 11 p.m. that asked for patience while details are gathered.

There was a shooting this evening that took place a block east of Central after the boys basketball game. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are focused on the health and safety of our students and community. We respectfully ask for your patience as we gather details. — Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) December 9, 2017

Shortly after 11 p.m., Superintendent Susan Zola, Deputy Superintendent Laura Taylor and other Unit 4 administrators met with with Champaign Central administration and the police in the school's main office.

As investigators continued to work the scene outside the high school, Unit 4 spokeswoman Emily Schmit deferred questions to the Champaign police.